Another Tesla Model S Randomly Catches Fire in San Francisco Garage: Report

A Tesla Model S seems to have spontaneously and randomly combusted, this time while parked in a private garage in San Francisco. Local news outlets report that the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a car fire around midnight Thursday evening, on the 1300 block of 26th Avenue near Irvington Street.

According to the reports, the Model S was not plugged in at the time of the incident. When crews arrived to assess the scene, they noticed a considerable amount of smoke emanating from the right rear, though it’s unconfirmed if it was coming from the vehicle's battery. Fire crews put out the flames, which seemed to be rather contained and didn’t spread to the building, and then removed the Tesla from the garage. They further mitigated the issue by cutting all the main electrical leads in the Model S to prevent any more mishap.

No injuries were reported.

The San Francisco Fire Department is currently investigating the cause as there aren’t any indications as to what sparked the fire.