Autopilot Blamed for Tesla's Crash Into Overturned Truck

As the world attempts to resume normal operations following the COVID-19 pandemic's initial hit, more and more drivers are finding their way back onto public roads. One such driver in Taiwan did so errantly, quickly finding himself in local headlines after traffic cameras captured his Tesla Model 3 failing to stop for an overturned commercial truck. And per the driver himself, Autopilot was engaged.

According to reports from local news, the 53-year-old driver, known as Mr. Huang, was said to be driving his Tesla at 6:40 a.m. on Monday when he failed to spot an overturned box truck occupying the two left-most lanes of the highway.

Smoke can be seen pouring from the Model 3's tires about two seconds prior to impact—Huang says he slammed on the brakes once he noticed the truck, however, it was too late to stop the nearly two-ton sedan traveling at reportedly 68 miles per hour. The Tesla collided with the truck, crashing into the roof of the box with enough force to move the entire commercial vehicle several feet.