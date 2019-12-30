Travis Scott Whips Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad ATV in New Jackboys ‘Gang Gang’ Video

While the Cybertruck gets most of the attention, the Tesla Cyberquad also makes an appearance with Scott shredding donuts on the electric ATV while the others drop line after line.

That said, the Cyberquad is the only vehicle that actually gets driven in the video. The others are there purely for decoration, giving a type of Need for Speed: Underground vibe to the back-alley setting. There is liberal use of a flamethrower, though, which we're guessing came from The Boring Company—somebody from the video’s production staff must have made a run through Elon Musk’s PR address book.