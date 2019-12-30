Travis Scott Whips Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad ATV in New Jackboys ‘Gang Gang’ Video
There's even a flamethrower from The Boring Company for extra Elon points.
Rapper Travis Scott's new Jackboys collab group just released its first album on the artist's own Cactus Jack record label, and that calls for an onslaught of over-the-top music videos. The group's four-minute hit Gang Gang brings with it a clip that's full of typical hip-hop motifs—ice, hoodies, and cigars—but we're more interested in the cars. They even swung a Tesla Cybertruck for the viral hit, as well as a plethora of tuner specials such as a rally-ready BMW E30 M3 and several Mazda RX-7s.
While the Cybertruck gets most of the attention, the Tesla Cyberquad also makes an appearance with Scott shredding donuts on the electric ATV while the others drop line after line.
That said, the Cyberquad is the only vehicle that actually gets driven in the video. The others are there purely for decoration, giving a type of Need for Speed: Underground vibe to the back-alley setting. There is liberal use of a flamethrower, though, which we're guessing came from The Boring Company—somebody from the video’s production staff must have made a run through Elon Musk’s PR address book.
We're used to seeing parked supercars in rap videos at this point since they're usually just rented or borrowed to sit on camera and look cool. What's different, though, is that the Cactus Jack record label is putting the aforementioned M3 up for auction to benefit charity. The E30 has been modified with an aftermarket lighting kit, gold-painted BBS wheels, plenty of Cactus Jack branding, and all sorts of other logos. It might not be for the purists, but at least it's for a good cause, right?
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDMiniature Tesla Cybertruck Cruises the Streets of RussiaIf Lada made a Cybertruck, this would be it.READ NOW
- RELATEDForget the Cybertruck: Get Yourself a Factory 1997 Chevrolet S-10 Electric PickupThink Tesla is making the first electric pickup? Think again.READ NOW
- RELATEDVideo Game Modder Adds Low-Res Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk to N64's GoldenEye 007It works on so many levels.READ NOW
- RELATEDElon Musk Explains Why the Tesla Cybertruck's Armored Windows Broke On StageJust like with the truck itself, the question still remains: Do you buy it?READ NOW
- RELATEDHalf-Scale Tesla Cybertruck Recreation Is Almost Better Than the Real DealIt's a work in progress that even features a trio of electric motors.READ NOW