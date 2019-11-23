It Looks Like the Tesla Cyberquad ATV Is Actually a Yamaha Raptor Underneath
Tesla didn't make any mention of outsourcing the quad's platform at Thursday's Cybertruck reveal.
At the end of Elon Musk's snafu-ridden Tesla Cybertruck reveal Thursday night, one interesting tidbit stood out: the Cyberquad. Made to pair with the futuristic pickup, the electric ATV sports sharp bodywork and promises zero-emissions go-anywhere capability. As impressive as it is on the surface, recent close-ups have revealed that all may not be as it seems—instead, the Tesla quad looks to have been built on a Yamaha Raptor platform with the power plant and plastics swapped.
The Raptor is a mainstay in the performance ATV world as it comes in various trims catered toward beginning riders as well as seasoned adrenaline junkies. With engines ranging from 90 cc's of displacement to a monstrous 700 cc racing variant, you can essentially pick your poison and start riding from there. Truthfully, it's not a bad place to start if you're going to create your own backroad-blasting four-wheeler.
However, Tesla didn't make any mention that the Cyberquad was anything but an in-house-built electric ATV. It wasn't until snooping event attendees like automotive detective Bozi Tatarevic took to Twitter that questions were raised and, now, we're not so sure.
Photos show that the front suspension setup is nearly identical to that of the factory Yamaha:
As for the rear, it's a traditional sprocket and chain setup that can be found on essentially all of today's sport ATVs. Also, you can spot the bypass shock in the photos below:
The Drive has reached out to Tesla for comment and will update this article when we hear back.
As for the specifics we do know about the Cyberquad, it is, at least in theory, a neat add-on. While it's only available as an option to those who order their own Blade Runner-style Cybertruck, it promises on-the-go recharging thanks to a power-sharing setup in the pickup's bed. Range and performance weren't quantified at the SpaceX-hosted reveal, though we expect it to at least be on-par with the Harley-Davidson Livewire's 146-mile capabilities on a single charge.
