Tesla Cybertruck's Armored Windows Break During On-Stage Durability Test

The test started out innocuously enough, with a sample pane of glass sitting horizontally like a very expensive coffee table and the golf ball-sized steel sphere dropped from increasing heights. Then Musk took it a step further by having Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen hurl it overhand at the demo truck on the dais—and the CEO clearly couldn't hide his surprise when the driver's window shattered.

"Oh my f***ing God," Musk blurted out. "Well, maybe that was a little too hard. It didn't go through, that's the plus side."

At von Holzhausen's suggestion, they decided to try the rear window. Same result. Both men were clearly unsure how to proceed from there—von Holzhausen left the stage as Musk repeatedly turned around to look at the damage with a slightly incredulous gaze before eventually moving on with the presentation.

"How about that. A little room for improvement," he said as a few nervous chuckles echoed around the room. "We threw everything, we threw wrenches, we even literally threw the kitchen sink at the glass and it didn't break. For some weird reason it broke now. We don't know why. We'll fix it in post. So."

We too don't know why the armored glass broke, but one reason the sample glass didn't break is because it wasn't fastened down and was thus able to bend and deform when the ball landed on it. In any case, let's hope future public tests on the Tesla Cybertruck go as well as they apparently do in private.