The Production Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Different Than The Prototype, May 'Float'

Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to do one of the things he likes best: tweet random things that have the power to shift billions of dollars across global markets—most of the time in the favor of his companies. However, this time Musk also spent some time answering questions from Tesla fans, most of them in regards to the upcoming Cyber Truck and its possible changes and "floating" capabilities. Yes, you read that right. In the impromptu Q&A session, questions focused on Cybertruck news on changes that we’ll allegedly see between the prototype and the final production model. Musk appeared to be saying that Tesla will be running in the Baja 1000, which would undoubtedly mean a Cybertruck trophy truck in the near future. He also went on to say that the truck's adaptive air suspension has allegedly been reworked with more travel for "better off-roading."

A large portion of the initial Cybertruck coverage focused on the vehicle's titanic proportions, but Musk’s replies seem to suggest that these will change before we see the final product hit the streets. He claims that the truck will shrink by about three percent and that the centerline will be "more level," whatever that means. There’s no indication from the Twitter interaction that the Cybertruck’s powertrain will change, which may mean that the smaller, lighter truck will be even faster and more agile than was originally advertised.