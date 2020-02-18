There Are 532,000 Tesla Cybertruck Reservations, Independent Tracker Suggests

As mashed potato sculptures, weird Nintendo 64 mods, and Russian clones demonstrate, the Tesla Cybertruck has captured people's imaginations like no other vehicle has before. So great is the demand for the polygonal electric pickup that Tesla has allegedly collected more than half a million reservations for the truck in just less than three months after its troubled reveal in California.

The half-million estimate was speculated on by users of CybertruckOwnersClub.com, who after collecting a large volume of Cybertruck reservation numbers, concluded that order totals could be deduced by subtracting 112744100 from the reservation numbers themselves. As of Feb. 18, reservation numbers are said to have climbed high enough to indicate that at least 532,048 orders have been placed for Tesla's latest ride. According to a Nov. 26 tweet by Elon Musk, 250,000 of those pre-orders poured in within days of the truck's reveal, meaning that if this is all accurate Tesla has received an average of 3,357 reservations every day since.