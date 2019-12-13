Half-Scale Tesla Cybertruck Recreation Is Almost Better Than the Real Deal
It's a work in progress that even features a trio of electric motors.
It's been three weeks since Tesla unveiled its controversial electric pickup and the world still hasn't recovered from Cybertruck fever. One YouTuber, who goes by "The Hacksmith," decided that he couldn't wait until 2021 to take delivery of his tri-motor polygonal monster, so he's building a half-scale model to make the time pass by a bit faster.
Within a week of the announcement, Hobson had already formulated a plan and drafted a 3D model of the Cybertruck. His scaled-down version was reverse-engineered using the dimensions Tesla CEO Elon Musk displayed during the truck's November unveiling. But since he didn't have a machine capable of bending the truck's exoskeleton to the exact specifications, he had to get creative.
The Hacksmith, whose real name is James Hobson, and his crew ordered 300 square feet of 1/8-inch 304L stainless steel to kick things off. They then took the sheet metal and used a plasma cutter to precisely cut the steel to match the drafted drawings. The puzzle-like pieces were then bent to shape using a metal brake and tacked together by a tig welder. The entire process, according to Hobson, took a full day's work to complete.
Next came the drivetrain. Much like the Cybertruck, the Hacksmith's build was designed to feature a flagship tri-motor design. Hobson reached out to Accelerated Systems Inc, a company which he had worked with before to source components for a smaller all-electric go-kart, who just so happens to have a Tesla-lover at the helm. ASI's chief executive, Bill Jager, provided two electric motors and the drive control unit for the build.
The third motor was sourced from an individual who owns a collection of golf carts and other non-road-legal electric vehicles. One rainy night, Hobson visited the man and loaded the rear-end of a Cub Cadet into the back of a Kia Stinger. ASI's two motors would be mounted at the hub of each front wheel and the Cub Cadet's at the rear.
Later, he would source two more out-of-commission golf carts that would be cannibalized for the mini Cybertruck's drivetrain, steering track, and leaf spring suspension. The donor parts were mocked up to the formed body and fastened in place, eventually creating a contraption that could move and steer under its own power.
Hobson posted another video of the half-scale Cybertruck accelerating with only its front two motors operating at around 25 percent capacity. It looks pretty snappy despite having trouble hooking on the garage floor.
The build still has a way to go; the body needs to be seam welded, the third motor isn't yet being used, and its brakes aren't quite operational. But all of that is coming in the next few weeks according to the YouTuber. While it doesn't exactly look comfortable to get in and out of (and it certainly isn't street legal), we can appreciate all of the effort that went into this wild creation.
