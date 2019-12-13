Half-Scale Tesla Cybertruck Recreation Is Almost Better Than the Real Deal

It's been three weeks since Tesla unveiled its controversial electric pickup and the world still hasn't recovered from Cybertruck fever. One YouTuber, who goes by "The Hacksmith," decided that he couldn't wait until 2021 to take delivery of his tri-motor polygonal monster, so he's building a half-scale model to make the time pass by a bit faster. Within a week of the announcement, Hobson had already formulated a plan and drafted a 3D model of the Cybertruck. His scaled-down version was reverse-engineered using the dimensions Tesla CEO Elon Musk displayed during the truck's November unveiling. But since he didn't have a machine capable of bending the truck's exoskeleton to the exact specifications, he had to get creative.

The Hacksmith, whose real name is James Hobson, and his crew ordered 300 square feet of 1/8-inch 304L stainless steel to kick things off. They then took the sheet metal and used a plasma cutter to precisely cut the steel to match the drafted drawings. The puzzle-like pieces were then bent to shape using a metal brake and tacked together by a tig welder. The entire process, according to Hobson, took a full day's work to complete.