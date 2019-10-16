3D-Printed Lamborghini Aventador Built by Father and Son Can Now Drive Under Its Own Power

As you can tell by the high revs and slow clutch let-out, the 5.7-liter power plant sends its output to a manual gearbox—specifically, a Porsche 911-sourced transaxle. It drives the rear wheels only, as opposed to the Lamborghini's all-wheel-drive layout, but that helps to keep costs and complexity low.

Backus claims to have around $20,000 invested into the car, and that includes the price of the 220 spools of thermoplastic filaments required to create the body. Everything has been placed atop a tubular steel frame and, for suspension, the lookalike has a race car-inspired cantilver setup. It's even got power windows and air conditioning, making sure the duo can ride in comfort even with the custom-built top in place.

The Interceptor still needs a few components to be road-legal, like a windshield and headlights. However, it's well on its way to cruising the family's local streets while turning every head in the process.

Hats off!