2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Review: An Aging Predator Still Has Fangs

There's nothing more dangerous than a predator nearing the end of its life, knowing the end is near. An inescapable savagery mounts as the animal lashes out with righteous indignation toward its age, its lost apex status, and the unrelenting dark unknown. Rage, fury, and base instincts are all that’s left of a once more calculated animal.

Staring into that inky blackness is the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The bad bull’s time is ending—Lamborghini's signaled the Aventador's finality with the Sian, a hybridized supercar that's meant to allude to the forthcoming replacement—and future-proof competitors are clamoring for its throat. McLaren's 720S, Ferrari's F8 Tributo, and Porsche's GT2 RS are all next-generation killers out for the Aventador SVJ’s old-world blood, wielding new adaptations like hybrid systems and high-efficiency turbochargers.

But the aging Aventador is still staving off the inevitable with Einsteinian active aerodynamics and stocco-sharp performance to accompany its ostentatious looks and singular lycanthropic V-12 yowl. No, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will not go quietly into that good night, and nor will you be once bitten by this primeval Italian creation. Prepare to growl at strangers.