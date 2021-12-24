Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 First Drive: Welcome to Violence

Aero is a big part of the strategy here as well. Lamborghini wanted the Essenza SCV12 to be as aerodynamically efficient as a GT3 racer while also creating more downforce, so purposeful bits and pieces adorn the car from stem to stern. The hood, for instance, has a double air intake with a central rib to keep the hot air flow coming from the radiator separate from the cold air that’s routed into the intake on the roof, while vertical fins situated on the side sills optimize cooling for the engine and gearbox, and the massive, adjustable rear wing helps to develop as much as 2,645 pounds of downforce at 155 mph.
Just prior to my seat time in the Essenza SCV12, Lamborghini had sent me out on course in a Huracán Evo RWD to familiarize myself with the track layout. It was like driving a commuter car by comparison. The Essenza might not have a class to compete in, but it is a racing machine in every other sense of the term. The sheer volume of the exhaust and the whine of the gearbox easily overpowered the radio communications installed in my helmet, and while logic dictated that I should be patient as tires came up to temperature, every other element of the Essenza SCV12 seemed to smooth out and become more stabilized as I increased the pace. The car was egging me on, begging me to get braver with the throttle.
Along with the aforementioned “clutch” button, a pit speed limiter, and a few other features, the Essenza SCV12’s steering wheel also has toggles for traction control and ABS intervention adjustments, as well as a dial that offers five different levels of power output. The car is savagely quick and delivers punchy, naturally aspirated response to the tiniest of throttle inputs even at its lowest output setting, but it didn’t take too long to get comfortable enough to dial the power all the way up.