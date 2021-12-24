Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 First Drive: Welcome to Violence

The LVMS infield road course is a tight, technical track, and in a car that pulls as urgently as the Essenza SCV12, the main straight is one of the few places where you can go flat out for any significant amount of time. Even at hot lap pace, it felt like I was shooting myself out of a cannon each time I rounded the final corner and dropped the hammer to let the naturally aspirated V12 stretch its legs, a sensation that seemed to begin anew each time the steering wheel shift lights flashed blue and I called for another gear.

The other sections allowed me to marvel at the astounding amounts of grip provided by the Pirelli race slicks. Unsurprisingly, they’re tires that were designed specifically for this car and they help to deliver lateral forces and stopping power that road cars simply cannot match. But like any race slick, they’re also not as forgiving as street tires at the limit and will let go with significantly less warning, so they also demand your full attention at all times. Everything about the Essenza SCV12 does, really.



Whether you’re going 50 miles per hour or 150, this is a car that never allows its driver to get complacent; a point that was driven home as I began to get comfortable enough with it to require some serious stopping power. After blasting down the main straight in earnest for the first time, I pressed the brake pedal with about as much force as I would apply in a street car out of a combination of concern that the lockup issue that Lewis detected might return and that these motorsport-spec carbon-ceramic stoppers might be a bit touchy regardless. To my surprise, the response proved to be the opposite—even with significant pedal travel, it felt like the brakes were struggling to slow the car down. It not only made the car feel heavier than it actually is, it also required some trail braking into the corner in that particular instance, kicking the rear end out just enough to make my heart skip a beat or two. But thanks to the Essenza's obscenely quick steering rack, just a mere flick of the wrist was all it took to collect everything back up. By then I was starting to feel a bit braver in general, so the next time around I decided to really stand on it at the end of the straight. Turns out, I simply hadn’t pressed down hard enough on the previous lap: Lamborghini has actually dialed in a surprising amount of nuance into this brake system near the bottom of the pedal’s travel, but the force required to find it is well beyond anything you’d find in a typical production car.