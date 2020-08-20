2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Review: The Best Social Media Influencer Is Still a V10 Lambo

Somehow though, all of that quickly dissolves as you set the Huracan Evo to Sport mode, allowing the car to rapidly firm up its dampers and open up some exhaust valves to let the ten-cylinder sing. Plus, Lamborghini engineers made sure to program a sharp throttle blip when Sport mode is engaged, so the cars behind you know shit’s about to get real.

Sport mode is where the sweet spot is, or what my Lamborghini rep likes to call the “fun mode." In Sport, the exhaust note is considerably louder. Crackles and pops are prominently more apparent during downshifts. The car is stiffer overall, but things remain somewhat compliant. The car’s traction control system provides the right safety net to explore the car’s potential, but still keeps things in check if you dare flirt with its rambunctious character.

Lamborghini says Sport mode was designed to be playful and let the rear end kick out more. Since I didn’t drive the car on a track, it was impossible for me to test those drifting claims.

And then there’s Corsa mode, where the Evo fires its heaviest artillery. Corsa transforms the Evo into a relentless performance tool capable of fantastic and at times, frightening things. In Corsa, the transmission defaults to manual mode, traction control is dialed back even more, and launch control is unlocked. The car’s suspension, all-wheel-drive system, differentials, and rear-steering system are all set up for ultimate grip and control. The car will even tuck the rear wheels in for optimal cornering grip at high speeds.

Hold down the left paddle shifter—which sits on the steering column, the way God intended it—and the Evo urgently hands you over the ideal gear, allowing that V10 to spew out one of the most stirring internal combustion symphonies you can find on a modern automobile. In a world where turbochargers and electrification rule over all, the satisfying bellow of a normally aspirated engine feels like a relic of a more interesting past.