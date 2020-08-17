2020 Ferrari F8 Spider Review: Mastery of the Form in a 710-HP Droptop Rocket

Of the many lines from 2001's The Fast and the Furious that've become staple meme material, it's hard to top the ubiquity of "More than you can afford, pal." You can picture the scene now: The orange-tinted stage of Pacific Coast Highway. The balding, sneering Ferrari driver. The icy confidence of Brian O’Conner. And the absolute curb-stomping his salvage tuner Toyota Supra dishes out to the Italian exotic after those six fateful words are spoken. Everyone loves to clown on a shallow dope with more money than skill behind the wheel. But that’s not the only reason why the quote's achieved pop-culture immortality—it also has a lot to do with producers’ decision to pit the tuner Toyota against a stock 1995 Ferrari F355 Spider as a show of speed. A mid-engine car from Maranello is a useful shorthand like that. Then, as now, the audience was conditioned to see it and think one thing: That’s a fast car. And it’s still not faster than the Supra. Wow.

Thing is, if you know cars, and I presume you do, you know the whole thing was a gimme. The Ferrari F355 Spider had a zero to 60 mph time of 4.3 seconds. Meanwhile, Dom and Brian built the Supra into a 10-second quarter-mile car—and a 10-second car clips 60 mph a hell of a lot quicker than 4.3 seconds. Not really the underdog win it seemed, but progress is a funny thing. Twenty-plus years ago, you needed the limit-pushing aftermarket (or a legitimate hypercar) for that kind of acceleration. That's not true anymore. In fact, if the movie were remade today with the same race between those cars' contemporaries—a tuned A90 Toyota Supra and the 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider—the latter would simply destroy the former. It is that quick out of the box. There'd be no crucial character development scene, no cultural touchstone, no billion-dollar franchise. Today, Ferrari isn't turning out hot-and-bothered exotics with a bit more show than go. Instead, it's built what can rightly be called the final form for the classic mid-engine, rear-drive performance car in the F8.

Kyle Cheromcha

The 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider, By the Numbers Base Price (as Tested): $302,500 ($396,994)

$302,500 ($396,994) Powertrain: 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 | 7-speed dual-clutch transmission | rear-wheel drive

3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 | 7-speed dual-clutch transmission | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 710 hp @ 8,000 rpm

710 hp @ 8,000 rpm Torque: 568 lb-ft @ 3,250 rpm

568 lb-ft @ 3,250 rpm 0-60 mph: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Top Speed: 211 mph

211 mph Dry Weight: 3,086 pounds

3,086 pounds Quick Take: The F8 Spider is Ferrari at the top of its game. Ferrari's Droptop V8 Tribute That famous scene from the first F&F film was also on my mind because I inadvertently recreated part of it myself with the F8 Spider. Anyone who's driven a convertible with the top down knows how it doubles as a sign reading "Please talk to me in traffic"—that's extra true when the convertible in question is a $300,000 Giallo Modena Ferrari on a road like California's PCH. After a spirited few hours in the canyons above the Malibu coast, I hadn't been down on the main drag for more than 20 minutes before a clapped-out Lexus GS rolled up next to me at a stoplight. "Wanna race?" the guy hollered. Unfortunately for his Paul Walker fantasies, I did not. Better for his ego, anyway, because the F154 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 powering the F8 Spider and its Tributo coupe counterpart isn't to be trifled with. It comes via the track-oriented 488 Pista, with titanium innards and exhaust manifolds sourced from the 488 Challenge race car, making 710 horsepower at the 8,000 rpm redline and 568 lb-ft of torque around 3,250 revs.

