2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo First Drive Review: A Star Is Born

Anyone who tracks Ferrari’s release schedule with a Holmesian eye for detail will recognize the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo as a head fake—an update of the 488 GTB arriving mysteriously off-cycle. The F8 should be an all-new model by Ferrari’s traditional product timeline, not a refresh, but company reps insist its new ethos is unpredictability, so get ready for more off-book decisions from Maranello.



Not that we’re complaining. The F8 Tributo offers a leap in performance and attitude over the GTB. Anchored by a volcano of an engine ported over from the Pista—last year’s hardcore 488—it’s a thrilling all-rounder with superb ride quality and steering feel, a sparkling chassis, gorgeous noises, and astonishing top-end performance. I’m wracking my brain to recall another technical refresh that’s produced such vivid results and can’t come up with one. Very unpredictable indeed, Ferrari.

The 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo, By the Numbers

Base Price: $293,480

$293,480 Powertrain: 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 | 7-speed dual-clutch transmission | rear-wheel drive

3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 | 7-speed dual-clutch transmission | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 710 hp @ 8,000 RPM

710 hp @ 8,000 RPM Torque: 568 lb-ft @ 3,250 RPM

568 lb-ft @ 3,250 RPM 0-60 mph: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Top Speed: 211 mph

211 mph Weight Distribution: 41.5% (front) / 58.5% (rear)

41.5% (front) / 58.5% (rear) Curb Weight: 3,164 lbs

3,164 lbs Quick Take: A pin-sharp, usable sports car that splits the difference between the outgoing Ferrari 488 GTB, and the track-focused 488 Pista.

In name, the F8 pays homage to all V-8 Ferraris going back to the 308 GT4 Dino. From behind the wheel, the F8 scans as the ultimate expression of the company’s mid-engine architecture introduced with the 458 Italia; the platform gave the V-8-powered Ferrari its greatest successes in GT endurance racing and provided the toolkit for the primal 458 Speciale, a high-water mark for all sports cars, ever. A special tributo might be fitting for that alone.