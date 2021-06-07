2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale First Drive Review: A Searingly Fast Hybrid That Can Drive Without Gas

Exiting a Pit Lane in the Rain

Hitting Stunt on dusty Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires from a turnout is like exiting Le Mans pits in the rain. At least for these first few hundred feet, the power-to-grip ratio is off the charts. Like the Roma, the SF90 fires up with a capacitive Start "button" at the bottom center of the steering wheel which, along with the smooth, haptically-actuated left side of the steering wheel, does not do justice to the car’s mechanical soul.

What it lacks in tactile satisfaction, it makes up for with the cabin-filling hum of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s only a carbon-fiber firewall away from your unsuspecting ears. The powerplant’s bore has increased to 88mm from previous 3.9-liter duty in the F8 Tributo, with larger turbos and revised intake and combustion tactics helping boost output to 769 HP and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Compared to the F8, the 8,000-rpm engine jettisons 55 pounds of weight, has a more squashed profile, and sits lower in the bay for an advantageous center of gravity. The eight-speed dual-clutch gains a forward gear but loses reverse, which is now handled exclusively by the dual front electric motors. The two powertrains can vector torque for sharper rotation, while another rear motor helps with corner exit, bringing the total electric output to 217 HP and 321 lb-ft. Notably, the hybrid motor, 7.9-kWh battery, and related hybrid systems add 595 pounds of mass, resulting in a total dry weight of 3,461 pounds.