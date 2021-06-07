2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale First Drive Review: A Searingly Fast Hybrid That Can Drive Without Gas

While significantly heavier than the F8 Tributo, the SF90 more than makes up for the difference with power-to-weight ratio. The electric enhancements and all-wheel-drive enable zero to 62 mph in a claimed 2.5 seconds, a top speed of 211 mph, and perhaps more significantly, a Fiorano lap time that’s a hair quicker than the mighty (and mighty rare) LaFerrari. Aiding the chassis, which is an evolution of 488 GTB/F8 Tributo’s underpinnings, are aluminum and carbon fiber upgrades for stiffness and NVH reduction.
Back to Stunt Road
Once I’m certain the tires are properly scrubbed and warmed up, dipping into the throttle thrusts the SF90 forward with instantly responsive, lag-free immediacy. Between the quick-spinning turbos, the transmission’s extra gear, and torque fill from electric motors augmenting all four wheels, the Ferrari manages to overcome any of its predecessor’s perceived accelerative inadequacies with startling immediacy.
The Stradale Ferrari loaned me is equipped with the $56,240 Assetto Fiorano package, which adds a layer cake of go-fast goodies including fixed dampers and titanium springs by Multimatic, titanium and Inconel exhaust system, Lexan engine cover, and carbon fiber swathing everything from the intake plenum to the hood, bumpers, seat, trunk, spoiler, and even wheels. Yes, it’ll nearly set you back a BMW M2. But considering the added exotic materials, 66 pounds of weight savings, and increased downforce (859 pounds at 155 mph), I'd argue it’s well worth the extra coin.