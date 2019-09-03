Lamborghini Sian: Five Things You Must Know About Sant'Agata's Fastest-Ever Bull

As if Bugatti hitting 304 miles per hour wasn't enough of a win for the Volkswagen Group's hypercar department, Lamborghini has now unveiled its fastest car ever: the Sián. No, it isn't a direct successor to the Aventador but rather a limited-run car made to preview what Sant'Agata's next generation of supercars will look and drive like. Oh, and it's also Lambo's first hybrid ever.

These are the five things you should know about the electrifying Lamborghini Sián.

Lamborghini

It's unequivocally the fastest-ever Lambo

With its electric motor and mid-mounted 785-horsepower V-12, the Sián produces 819 horsepower, which is the most ever for any Lamborghini. What's more, Lambo says it also boasts the highest power-to-weight ratio of any of its V-12 cars. It also gets to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds—the shortest sprint ever for any Lamborghini—and top out at somewhere around 217 mph.