Lamborghini Sian: Five Things You Must Know About Sant'Agata's Fastest-Ever Bull
The limited-run hybrid V-12 is also the first car to use supercapacitors.
As if Bugatti hitting 304 miles per hour wasn't enough of a win for the Volkswagen Group's hypercar department, Lamborghini has now unveiled its fastest car ever: the Sián. No, it isn't a direct successor to the Aventador but rather a limited-run car made to preview what Sant'Agata's next generation of supercars will look and drive like. Oh, and it's also Lambo's first hybrid ever.
These are the five things you should know about the electrifying Lamborghini Sián.
Lamborghini
It's unequivocally the fastest-ever Lambo
With its electric motor and mid-mounted 785-horsepower V-12, the Sián produces 819 horsepower, which is the most ever for any Lamborghini. What's more, Lambo says it also boasts the highest power-to-weight ratio of any of its V-12 cars. It also gets to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds—the shortest sprint ever for any Lamborghini—and top out at somewhere around 217 mph.
It's the first car to use supercapacitors
The Sián is Lambo's first hybrid ever, following in the footsteps of the Porsche 918, McLaren P1, and Ferrari's LaFerrari and SF90 in offering an ultra-fast hypercar motivated partially by electricity. Unlike those cars and more pedestrian hybrids, however, the limited-run bull is the first car to use supercapacitors. The company says it's three times more powerful than a lithium-ion battery of the same weight.
"Sián" means "flash" or "lightning" in Bolognese
Because it's Lamborghini's first hybrid ever, its name should probably reflect that, right? "Its Sián moniker, meaning 'flash or lightning' in Bolognese dialect, denotes the first electrification of a Lamborghini production car and confirms our strong connection to the territory in which we operate," said Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali.
Only 63 will be built
And, surprise surprise, they're already all sold out!
Making them even more exclusive and special is the fact that every Sián will apparently be unique. Owners will be able to completely customize their car's color scheme thanks to Lambo's Ad Personam program. Everybody who can pay for the Sián has presumably already done so but just to satisfy your curiosity, each one cost its owner $3.6 million.
Its design previews the next Aventador
As we've outlined before, limited-run hyper-Lambos are usually a pretty good indicator of what "regular" V-12 Lambos will look like in the not-so-distant future—and the Sián is no exception. The company's chief engineer has also previously stated that hybrids will rule the supercars of the future so it's more than likely Aventador 2.0 will share more than a few things with the Sián's powertrain as well.
