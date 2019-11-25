The Extreme Lamborghini V12 Vision Gran Turismo Concept Needs to Become a Reality

Lamborghini thinks the future is now, and its all-new V12 Vision Gran Turismo Concept is proof of this. The famous Raging Bull revealed the insane digital creation for the latest iteration of Gran Turismo Sport for PlayStation 4, which will debut next year. Looking like something out of a futuristic sci-fi movie from the next century, it’s a single-seat prototype designed for maximum aerodynamics and all-around performance. Sadly, it will only exist in digital shape but we truly think Lambo should make this happen.

As its completely bonkers and extreme appearance implies, the V12 Vision Gran Turismo Concept follows in the footsteps of other Vision Gran Turismo Concepts from McLaren, Jaguar, and Audi. In theory, it uses a powertrain similar to the Sián FKP 37, which is propelled by a hybrid 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V-12 with a total system output of 819 horsepower, resulting in a zero to 60 sprint of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 miles per hour.