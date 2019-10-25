Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe Is a 1,006-HP Virtual Dream EV
If Jag's next F-Type looks even half as good as this, consider us fans.
Sony's Vision Gran Turismo program has been churning out wild, video game-only speed machines for years now, and Jaguar just unveiled its latest entry. Coming to GT Sport on PlayStation 4 in late November, is the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé, an all-electric, all-wheel-drive sports car that shows what Jag's designers could really with little to no regulatory constraints.
The exotic design takes inspiration from the old C-Type and D-Type racers, while its virtual powertrain is allegedly based on the brand's I-Type 4 Formula E race car and I-Pace eTrophy racing crossover. The Vision GT uses three electric motors (one for the front axle and one for each rear wheel) which work together to produce 1,006 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of instantaneous torque. Virtual racers' speedos will jump from zero to 62 miles per hour in under two seconds and show a top speed of over 200 mph.
Inside, the Vision GT Jag features on-board holograms, augmented reality side windows, and an AI system cheekily named "KITT-E.” In case the pun wasn't clear enough, it combines the name of the four-wheeled sentient character from Knight Rider with the slang term for a baby cat.
We could geek out over video game car facts and specs all day, but what's arguably more interesting is what this car means for Jaguar's lineup beyond our PlayStation 4s. A recent report pegged the next-generation F-Type to go both mid-engined and electric. If that car ends up looking anything like the gorgeous virtual machine we see here, color us psyched.
While civilian GT Sport players will have to wait until November to download Jaguar's Vision GT Coupé, professional Gran Turismo racers (because yes, that is a thing now) can try the car out at the game's World Tour eSports event at the Tokyo Motor Show this weekend.
