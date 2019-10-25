Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe Is a 1,006-HP Virtual Dream EV

Sony's Vision Gran Turismo program has been churning out wild, video game-only speed machines for years now, and Jaguar just unveiled its latest entry. Coming to GT Sport on PlayStation 4 in late November, is the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé, an all-electric, all-wheel-drive sports car that shows what Jag's designers could really with little to no regulatory constraints.

The exotic design takes inspiration from the old C-Type and D-Type racers, while its virtual powertrain is allegedly based on the brand's I-Type 4 Formula E race car and I-Pace eTrophy racing crossover. The Vision GT uses three electric motors (one for the front axle and one for each rear wheel) which work together to produce 1,006 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of instantaneous torque. Virtual racers' speedos will jump from zero to 62 miles per hour in under two seconds and show a top speed of over 200 mph.

Inside, the Vision GT Jag features on-board holograms, augmented reality side windows, and an AI system cheekily named "KITT-E.” In case the pun wasn't clear enough, it combines the name of the four-wheeled sentient character from Knight Rider with the slang term for a baby cat.