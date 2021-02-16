How Jaguar Plans to Go Fully Electric by 2025 Followed by Land Rover in 2030

If you're a fan of Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V8, or in fact any other combustion engine from the two British brands, grab a car with them while you can. According to JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré's "Reimagine" strategy, Jaguar is set to go purely electric in 2025, followed by Land Rover in 2030. Launching the first EV in 2024, JLR will produce six new battery-electric models in five years, putting a quick end to Jaguar's 104-year history of igniting gasoline. Despite being in a progressed stage, the much anticipated fully electric successor of the XJ sedan has also been scrapped as part of this business plan, with Jaguar now saying that the nameplate may be retained as "the brand looks to realize its unique potential."

Talking about “responsible modern luxury” and "simplification" without the need to close core plants, Thierry Bolloré revealed that three separate platforms will take them on their silent journey towards zero tailpipe emissions by 2036. Two for Land Rover and its Range Rover, Discovery and Defender lines, and one pure electric modular architecture for Jaguar's sustainable line of high-class luxury vehicles. Land Rover will first use the forthcoming flex Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), which allows it to deliver electrified internal combustion engines as well as full electric variants. In addition, Land Rover will also use the pure electric-biased Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) which will also support advanced electrified ICE until Land Rover follows Jaguar to pure EV in 2030. With Jaguar making its move as early as in four years, all future Jags will be built exclusively on the third, pure electric architecture. Diesels across JLR will be out by 2026, Jaguar begins fuel-cell prototyping as soon as this year, and with a proposed annual investment of $3.5 billion through parent company Tata, JLR wishes to achieve a net-zero carbon status by 2039.

