The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Is a Glorious Celebration of the E-Type's 60th Birthday
Based on the 575-horsepower F-Type R, the Heritage 60 features retro chrome accents and a 1960s paint color that call back to the legendary E-Type.
The Jaguar E-Type is perhaps the most legendary Jaguar coupe of all time, and Jag is celebrating its 60th birthday in a big way: with a limited 60-car run of a retro-inspired edition of the drop-dead-gorgeous 575-horsepower F-Type R. It's the 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60, and we're in love.
Jaguar put its SV Bespoke personalization department to work making the F-Type R into the ultimate throwback to the E-Type, giving it subtle, hand-finished classic-car touches that work on a modern-day car. The Heritage 60 sports the E-Type's Sherwood Green paint, which hasn't been offered on a Jag since the 1960s. Gloss black and chrome accents including black brake calipers round out the look, with the car riding on gloss-black-accented 20-inch forged alloy wheels.
The interior also oozes class, with E-Type-inspired aluminum console finisher, Jaguar's lightweight Performance bucket seats and a subtle two-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather that's exclusive to the Heritage 60. The E-Type 60th Anniversary logo is embossed on the headrests as well.
In case you prefer a bit more headroom (or don't), you can order the Heritage 60 in a coupe or a convertible—just like the original E-Type.
An SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and commemorative treadplates also reiterate, "Hey, this is a rare car!" The car also sports commemorative E-Type 60 badges just like those found on the six matching pairs of limited-edition 3.8-liter E-Type 60 Collection cars that were restored by Jaguar Classic. What are those, you ask? The E-Type 60 Collection is Jaguar Classic's way of celebrating the E-Type's 60th: with restorations that pay homage to the 9600 HP and 77 RW E-Types.
The two-seat F-Type R is a nice buy on a good day, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph, all-wheel drive and gorgeous looks. The F-Type Heritage 60 drops in March 2021, but act fast—there's only 60 of them available worldwide.
