The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Is a Glorious Celebration of the E-Type's 60th Birthday

The Jaguar E-Type is perhaps the most legendary Jaguar coupe of all time, and Jag is celebrating its 60th birthday in a big way: with a limited 60-car run of a retro-inspired edition of the drop-dead-gorgeous 575-horsepower F-Type R. It's the 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60, and we're in love. Jaguar put its SV Bespoke personalization department to work making the F-Type R into the ultimate throwback to the E-Type, giving it subtle, hand-finished classic-car touches that work on a modern-day car. The Heritage 60 sports the E-Type's Sherwood Green paint, which hasn't been offered on a Jag since the 1960s. Gloss black and chrome accents including black brake calipers round out the look, with the car riding on gloss-black-accented 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Jaguar

The interior also oozes class, with E-Type-inspired aluminum console finisher, Jaguar's lightweight Performance bucket seats and a subtle two-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather that's exclusive to the Heritage 60. The E-Type 60th Anniversary logo is embossed on the headrests as well. In case you prefer a bit more headroom (or don't), you can order the Heritage 60 in a coupe or a convertible—just like the original E-Type.

Jaguar