2021 Jaguar F-Type: The Villainous Brit Gets a New Face, Digital Gauge Cluster

Jaguar has revealed the heavily facelifted 2021 F-Type, but instead of tying it in with something cool and Jaguar-esque like next year's No Time to Die Bond movie, the British sports car's unveiling features a partnership with Mattel's Hot Wheels. Right. Remember when Jaguar's marketing shrewdly leaned into the brand's slightly seedy, villainous vibe?

The new F-Type's biggest changes can be seen fore of the front axle with a fresh face that features squintier, more menacing headlights and a slightly larger grille. Its hockey-stick LED signature looks similar to that of Jaguar's wild Vision Gran Turismo concept. The two-door Jag's rear end receives some small nips and tucks here and there but looks mostly the same as the car we already know. Inside, Jag has updated its sports car with a 12.3-inch screen in the instrument cluster.