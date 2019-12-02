2021 Jaguar F-Type: The Villainous Brit Gets a New Face, Digital Gauge Cluster

Bonus: It now comes in Hot Wheels form, too.

By Chris Tsui
f type 2020
Jaguar

Jaguar has revealed the heavily facelifted 2021 F-Type, but instead of tying it in with something cool and Jaguar-esque like next year's No Time to Die Bond movie, the British sports car's unveiling features a partnership with Mattel's Hot Wheels. Right. Remember when Jaguar's marketing shrewdly leaned into the brand's slightly seedy, villainous vibe?

The new F-Type's biggest changes can be seen fore of the front axle with a fresh face that features squintier, more menacing headlights and a slightly larger grille. Its hockey-stick LED signature looks similar to that of Jaguar's wild Vision Gran Turismo concept. The two-door Jag's rear end receives some small nips and tucks here and there but looks mostly the same as the car we already know. Inside, Jag has updated its sports car with a 12.3-inch screen in the instrument cluster.

Jaguar
Jaguar
Jaguar
Jaguar

Like the current version, the refreshed F-Type will be available with three different powertrains. The entry-level car gets a 295-horsepower turbo four-cylinder and rear-wheel drive, while a supercharged V-6 version pumps out 375 hp. The shock-and-awe all-wheel-drive F-Type R's 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 now makes 567 hp—17 more than the current R—and gets from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. The top-shelf F-Type R also now gets Jaguar Land Rover's Pixel LED headlights.

Jaguar
Jaguar

Lastly, for the first time in the history of Jaguar and toymaker Hot Wheels, a 1:64 scale unit is debuting alongside the real kitty. Should you only be able to afford the Hot Wheels version, it will be available in development camo or blue finishes.

Jaguar

Official U.S. pricing has yet to be announced, but in the U.K. the 2021 Jaguar F-Type will start at the equivalent of around $70,000.

Jaguar

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ