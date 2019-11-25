Watch a Jaguar F-Pace Drive Upside Down on a 64-Foot-Tall Hot Wheels Loop
It's just like the kids' toy, except with a two-ton SUV and real consequences.
On the other side of the globe in Saudi Arabia, the first-annual Global Auto Salon had its official opening as part of the 2019 Riyadh Car Show. What other way to celebrate the show’s inauguration except with world-renowned stunt driver Terry Grant, a Jaguar F-Pace, and a 64-foot, 360-degree Hot Wheels loop?
The stunt itself consisted of a specially constructed orange loop which, as you’d expect, looks like an enlarged version of the ones typically built using miniature Hot Wheels racetrack kits. It was tall enough to earn Grant, a well-known automotive stunt man, a Guinness-certified world record.
Grant is renowned for performing some truly spectacular stunts with Jaguar-Land Rover vehicles, from driving a Range Rover around a racetrack on two wheels to barrel-rolling a Jaguar. It's hard to think of anyone who'd be better qualified for the task at hand, then.
Watch the stomach-turning stunt below:
Automotive celebrities from the likes of Chip Foose to Formula Drift star Vaughn Gittin Jr. were there to watch the stunt as they helped promote various builds and projects at GAS 2019.
- RELATEDWatch How Jaguar Practiced Their Insane E-Pace Barrel Roll StuntHint: it involved a giant moon bounce.READ NOW
- RELATEDJaguar Says 'Do a Barrel Roll' at E-Pace RevealThe literal publicity stunt sets a new Guinness World Record distance of 15.3 meters.READ NOW
- RELATED7 New Hot Wheels Cars are Coming to Forza Motorsport 7Forza Horizon 4, meanwhile, only gets four of 'em.READ NOW
- RELATEDHot Wheels Turned Fan's Full-Size, Homebuilt Hot Rod Into Officially Licensed ToyThis open-wheeled, 2JZ-powered monster will be available next year wherever toys are sold.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS Hot Wheels Edition Review: Solid Muscle Car, Curious Option PackageIt's hard to quibble with the inherent qualities of the V-8-powered Camaro. The $4,995 Hot Wheels package, on the other hand...READ NOW