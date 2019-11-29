Retro Mazda B-Series Concept Truck Has an RX-7 Turbo Engine and Matching Jetski

If Jon Bois wrote about trucks rather than sports, he'd avow to loving normal pickups as much as anyone else, but he'd argue that we have all the normal trucks we could ever want. Surely, once every 100,000 trucks or so, you can find room for one pointless, silly, form-over-function truck, and such is the case of this turbocharged, rotary-powered Mazda B-series surf truck.

Mazda commissioned performance shop Racing Beat to build such a vehicle in 1989, which Speed Hunters reports was called "California Haulin'." A likely throwback to the rotary-engined Mazda REPU of the '70s, California Haulin' was a concept truck by any definition. Wrapped in a custom fiberglass body with aftermarket fog lights and a period livery you could swear you've seen in half a dozen bowling alleys, California Haulin' ingested air through twin hood scoops, which passed through a top-mounted intercooler.