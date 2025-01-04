Legendary RX-7 Shop Is Making Its Own Version of the Mazda RX-Vision Concept

If Mazda‘s not going to build it—and by “it” I mean something new and exciting, something of substance—then I’m glad others are willing to try. Especially when the vehicle is dreamed up by a well-known JDM specialist.

RE Amemiya was founded in 1974 by Isami Amemiya and has become one of, if not the, most famous Mazda rotary vehicle tuners on the planet. Amemiya’s pioneering shop’s U.S. website currently lists a robust parts catalog the RX-7, RX-8, Demio, and next-to-be-vintage CX-5. But that’s old stuff. Amemiya apparently has also focused on something new, which, according to the Tokyo Auto Salon, will be debuting at the show in a couple of weeks. Not a bad way to celebrate RE Amemiya’s 50th anniversary, eh?

Inspired by Mazda’s own concepts, the RX-Vision and Iconic SP, but based on the last-generation RX-7. In an interview with Japan-based Motor-Fan‘s tuning site Web Option, Amemiya says his concept is named “Koku.” Obviously, we’re not shown the finished product but in preview photos taken at his shop, there’s no hiding the telltale design lines of the FD3S RX-7, particularly its roofline and large rear window.

The RX-Vision concept, as we last saw it. Mazda

But Koku is outfitted with other distinctive Mazda-derived parts, like headlights sourced from a current-gen MX-5 Miata. The body has been heavily but not distastefully fabricated for aerodynamic and styling purposes. According to Web Option, steel plates have been welded into the door panels and other bodywork remove hints of an RX-7 profile, giving Koku longer-looking proportions reminiscent of the RX Vision. As such, the vehicle’s overall dimensions are also larger than a stock RX-7 by about 4.1 inches in length and 6.5 inches in width.

The front grille is similar to the Iconic SP but the vented hood is not found on any Mazda concept car. The rear is also unlike any past, current, or concept Mazda. Featuring round taillights, integrated vents, a large diffuser, a sculpted bumper, and an aero trunk lid, Amemiya’s concept showcases an aggressive rear that is very muscle car in demeanor. Under the hood is a three-rotor engine that produces an estimated 345 horsepower. The transmission is a six-speed manual from an RX-8.

Although Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro has repeatedly said that rotary isn’t dead, his statement: “We still persist in making it happen, and we are marching towards it step by step,” per Automotive News, isn’t exactly a confirmation that it’s coming either.

The Tokyo Auto Salon is the world’s largest custom car show and runs next weekend from January 12-15. Mazda corporate has confirmed a couple of racing concepts for display but nothing with the seeming passion of the Vision or Iconic SP, which were revealed in 2015 and 2023, respectively. Welp, guess we’ll leave the work of making Mazda interesting and zoom-zoom again to the aftermarket, which will never not care.

Have you heard of any other cool one-offs coming to the Tokyo Auto Salon? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.