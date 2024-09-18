The Log Hopper Is the Hyper-Specialized Off-Trailer You Didn’t Know You Wanted

I spend a lot of time thinking about trailers. I like them for the same reason I like trucks—they help you get stuff done. They’re especially fascinating when they’re built to complete a specific job, turning a full day’s work into a task that only takes an hour or two. You’re sure to see why I’m all about the Log Hopper, then.

The team at Tick Creek Ranch over in West Plains, Missouri designed it to make quick work of downed tree removal. Maybe you don’t have that problem yourself, but trust me, it’s one that plenty of people would be glad to see solved. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with hooking a chain up to a tractor and removing a fell oak… in the same way there’s nothing wrong with using a mule instead. It’s one of those chores that, if you can find a faster (safe) way to do it, then by all means, get ‘er done.

The Log Hopper does this by taking a proven log arch design, tweaking it for efficiency’s sake, and combining it with running gear that’s nearly unstoppable. Let’s talk through it.

First off, there’s a 5,000-pound Mile Marker winch at the back that draws power from your tow vehicle or an externally mounted battery. There are three chain keepers on each side along with a set of chain hooks that you use to suspend the load. What’s ingenious is the trolley with a hanging hook that runs up the centerline of the trailer, allowing you to pull on top of the log and connect the choker chain before driving forward to hoist it in the air. Then you can create a chain cradle at the front or run chains over the top. This is especially handy for dragging long logs—really, there’s no length limit on trees you skid, and it can carry a 20-foot log without it touching the ground. It’s recommended to keep the weight under the trailer’s 3,000-pound rating.

Tick Creek Ranch

Then there’s the super-clever suspension. It doesn’t use a traditional axle to connect both sides; instead, there’s a pair of wheels and tires with walking beam suspension on the left and right. This allows the trailer to tumble (or hop) over bumps as it goes along. An Instagram Reel of this system in action has more than 16 million views because it’s a sight to behold. Honestly, this clip is what convinced me to write about the Log Hopper:

See how handy that is? It just barrels through. This makes the trailer awfully hard to tip, but even if you get a little too happy with the throttle on your ATV, the Log Hopper also has a greasable swivel ball coupler that allows the trailer to lay on its side without violently yanking the hitch.

It seems like they’ve thought of it all with this. If you get a flat tire, you can simply hoist it up with a chain and run it with only one wheel on that side. They also added deflectors all over to keep you from getting hung up on tree stubs or stray limbs. Loads of R&D testing landed them here, and you can tell.

As you’d expect, it’s pretty stout. The tubing is all three-inch diameter, the components are laser cut and welded by Tick Creek Ranch, and each of the four tires has a 1,000-pound load capacity. Importantly, the trailer is still light enough for some to maneuver by hand at 620 pounds total. That’s good news for anyone who has a hard time reversing a trailer, which we can admit is all of us on our roughest days.

Pricing starts at $5,700 which, yes, is more than you’d pay for some trailer off Temu. But days on days of testing, prototyping, and handcrafting are factored into that. Plus, it’s built and sold in the United States by people who work with this type of equipment all the time. I’m not telling you how to spend your money, but if you have the scratch and this rig fits your needs, I’d recommend snatching one up.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com