Just Listen to This Extremely Remote Canadian Mechanic Talk About His Work Truck

The world runs on work trucks. They come in different shapes and sizes—from longbed pickups to Class 8 semis and everything in between—but they’re all vital in making life happen for literally billions of people. Most folks think they’re simple machines, built solely to haul a lot of stuff. And while that may be partially true, it goes so much deeper than that. If you need convincing, just listen to this Whistler Mountain mechanic give a detailed (and loving) tour of the 2000 International 4800 4×4 he pilots every day.

It’s an hour long.

That alone should clue you into how special these rigs are. Any car guy can give you a thorough walkaround of their ride, but very few have even 30 minutes’ worth of details to look over. Alex here from Soo Valley Diesel makes a living with this machine and he helps others do the same with theirs whenever they break miles away from civilization.

Whistler Mountain in British Columbia is as cold and wet as it sounds. Certain areas receive more than 38 feet of annual snowfall, but that doesn’t change the fact that work needs to be done in the woods. That requires machinery, and Alex has built his business on maintaining and repairing said equipment. Log skidders? Sure. Dozers and excavators? You bet.

It gets there thanks to a DT466 engine, four-wheel drive, a Detroit locker in the back, Fabco Warn manual-locking hubs up front, and snow chains.

Each cabinet of the truck’s service bed is chock-full of tools, many of which are custom-made. Alex says he doesn’t believe in buying specialized tools, at least right now, so he often mods the ones he has in order to get the job done. If you see a double-ended box wrench that’s more twisted than a three-ring contortionist, mind your business.

Then there’s the hydraulics that power the outriggers and 8,000-pound crane. I especially loved hearing him talk about the latter around the 31-minute mark. He tells the story of how he bought it off a hillbilly in Oregon (it’s an endearing term, don’t worry). And because stuck outriggers or a stalled crane can leave you stranded out in the bush, there’s a list of built-in redundancies that allow them to retract and stow away so he can hit the road. They might make a mess by spewing hydraulic fluid everywhere but as Alex points out, “at least you’re going home.”

You’ll, of course, find a welder onboard along with oxy-acetylene bottles for when a nut or bolt just won’t cooperate. He says he’s not a great welder, but beggars can’t be choosers when their machine is down way outside of town. I’m sure he’s being a little hard on himself, too.

Tekamo HD via YouTube

Alex carries extra sets of bibs, gloves, and whatever clothing he might need in the cab on the passenger side. His trusty pup doesn’t seem to mind so long as the seat’s clear. There are extra impact batteries between the seats, an automotive scanner, and maybe even a half-eaten ham sammich. He also points to a glitter-green parking brake knob that his girlfriend got him for Valentine’s Day, calling it his third-favorite part on the truck (the first is the workbench out back). She sounds like a keeper!

Anyway, I won’t keep you any longer. Please just listen to how much this guy knows and appreciates his truck. You develop a certain relationship with them when you depend on them for your livelihood. That’s obviously true of Alex, and hearing him explain why he made the choices he did when kitting it out is genuinely captivating.

I’ve gotta get me one of these.

