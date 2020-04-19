Robby Gordon Is Putting His Rowdy AWD Trophy Truck to Work During Quarantine

Whereas normal trophy trucks slide with their tails wagging from one turn to the next, Gordon's all-wheel-drive rig is more precise and controlled. Think Ken Block's Gymkhana cars rather than a full-sized Formula Drifter.

The suspension, which is tuned to eat desert whoops with grace while maintaining speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour, is on full display in the parking lot test. The front-end compresses heavily when on the brakes, helping the truck dive into each corner and bring the rear around all the while. It also absorbs the massive impact when landing on the pavement after each jump.

Perhaps the best part, though, is the on-power three-wheeling when Gordon exits one corner and hammers it into the next.

Gordon nicknamed this truck the "Unicorn" and even fitted a hood ornament of the mythical creature for the 2019 Baja challenge. While he didn't win the 1,000-mile endurance event, the racer was extremely quick. The video below of him desert-testing the truck is all the proof you need: