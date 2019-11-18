Watch: Ken Block Kills All Tires Ascending Heaven’s Gate Mountain in Climbkhana 2

Ken Block, the purveyor of fine hoonage since 2008, is a man who breathes gasoline, sweats rubber, and requires living on the razor’s edge to keep his 1,000 horsepower heart pumping. Stunt after stunt, challenge after challenge, Block—already in his 50s—isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, which is why after taking on Pike’s Peak in Climbkhana, the master hoon is shredding his tires up Tianmen Mountain in China for Climbkhana 2.

Tianmen Mountain was the home of a Tang Dynasty Temple—built between 600-900 A.D.—up until the late 20th century when it was destroyed. In 1949, China’s communist party rebuilt the temple, as was the road climbing the towering mountain. The road, which has taken on the moniker of China’s Most Dangerous Road for the purposes of Climbkhana 2, features 99 turns, zero runoff, and a couple of precipitous cliffs that if Block got wrong, would spell his doom.

But this is Ken Block we’re talking about here. His gold-tooth-bespeckled smile laughs in the face of danger. Complete with Gymkhana 10’s star car, the twin-turbocharged V-6, 914-horsepower Ford Hoonitruck—which is essentially just a tube-frame racecar with a heavily worked over EcoBoost V-6, sequential transmission, and hydraulic handbrake—Block does what Block does best; kill all tires.