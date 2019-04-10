Incredible Formula Drift 4K Drone Footage Is a Glimpse at the Future of Race Broadcasts

Formula Drift descended onto the streets of Long Beach, California for its season opener last weekend, and along with the usual drift superstars like Fredric Aasbo, Vaughn Gittin Jr., and Ryan Tuerck, FD brought out a supremely talented camera drone pilot named Johnny Schaer. Better known as Johnny FPV, the Chicago native's thrilling aerobatic cinematography is a promising look into the dynamic future of drones and motorsports.

Using a custom-built AstroX X5 high-performance racing drone complete with fix-mounted GoPro Hero7 to capture full 4K video, Schaer's shots could easily trick the viewer into believing that they’re playing Forza or Gran Turismo. Setting off behind Matt Field’s Falken Tires Corvette, he flies the camera closer to the action than any chase car could possibly get, offering a third-person gaming view that’s as fluid as it is jaw-dropping.

Schaer's picture-perfect captures are aided by the immersive first-person-view his setup affords. The drone’s feed is sent directly to his eyeballs through a set of Dominator HDO goggles, while he controls its flight path using a custom FutabaUSA 16SZ unit, which is like a RadioShack RC car controller on steroids. The result of this high-tech flying camera—and its subsequent trip through the chaos of immolating tires—not only looks wicked, but could be exactly what racing series around the world need to get the next generation hooked on motorsports.