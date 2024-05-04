If you’re in the market for a used UTV, you’re going to want one with a canopy, to shade you from the brutal, upcoming summer sun. However, you’re likely going to want a stylish canopy, so you don’t look lame while you’re working. If that’s the case then boy do I have the right one for you—this 2004 John Deere Gator 6×4 with a very stylish CrocTop.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room, the giant crocodile head that sits above this Gator’s passengers. This supposedly ultra-rare “CrocTop,” which seems to be made by a company called “GatorGear” based on its side badges, acts as a canopy to shade the UTV’s passengers and it attaches to the power-tilt dump bed. This way, you can be protected from the sun while also looking like a kid in a boardwalk bumper car.

Facebook Facebook Marketplace

However, I can’t let go of the fact that it’s called a “CrocTop,” while the UTV is called a gator. The roof even says “See You Later…!,” a nod at the common expression “See you later, alligator.” But the top is supposed to be a crocodile. The casual, and frankly reckless, mixing of Crocodilia is inexcusable.

Now onto the John Deere UTV itself. Being a 2004 Gator side-by-side, it’s as functional and utilitarian as you might expect. With a Kawasaki 675cc V-twin, a heavy-duty suspension, 6×4 drivetrain, and a power-tilt dump bed, this Gator is capable of handling anything you can reasonably throw at it. And It also only has just over 205 hours on it, so there’s still a ton of life left in it.

Facebook Marketplace

The seller is asking $12,500 and is willing to negotiate but only without the CrocTop. If you want that, you’re going to have to pay full price, which is only about $1,000 less than a brand-new Gator 6×4. But, the new one won’t have a crocodile head for a roof…

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com