2021 John Deere Gator UTV Is Closer To an Off-Road Kei Truck Than Ever

Traditional truck buyers are tired of spending a fortune on pickups, only for them to be scuffed and scratched when being put to work. If you could find a rig that was simple—with a short bed and no fancy-schmancy heated seats—it wouldn't hurt for the dog to jump up on it or, gasp, get it dirty. I think if that's what you want in a truck, then you really don't need a new pickup at all; you need a side-by-side, like the 2021 John Deere Gator.

The Gator is new for this year with upgrades that retain its usability while becoming ever so slightly more like an automobile. It bridges the gap from bare-bones utility to a tool you can use every day and enjoy your time behind the wheel—think of a do-it-all kei truck, but for off-road use.

Easier gear shifting means the Gator is less like an appliance and more user-friendly. Now that there's an actual, informative gauge cluster on the dash, you can also monitor the vitals of the UTV without having to swipe past options for dimming mood lights or satellite radio preferences. Just like the good old days.