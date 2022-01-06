This George Barris Fast & Furious Mazda RX-7 for Sale Was Never in the Movie

In a YouTube video posted back in November, Lieberman said of this RX-7 (and a green Eclipse that Barris also allegedly had built), "These are the cars that Barris had Eddie Paul build so that Barris can go display these cars at Autorama shows all over the country... and he was getting paid appearance fees to have those cars out as Fast & Furious cars although they were never actually in the movies at all. I have no problem with this, you know, it's his money, it's his taste in mods. Fine, whatever. But this is what pisses me off. Look at the second bullet point. Vin Diesel never set foot in this car, he had nothing to do with it. It had nothing to do with Universal."

Even without Lieberman's input, it's not exactly difficult to spot visual discrepancies between the RX-7 on sale here and the RX-7 that appears in the movie. The wheels are different, for starters, and I'm pretty sure Dominic Toretto did not pull up to his first on-screen street race in a car with the words "Vin Diesel" and "Director Rob Cohen" emblazoned down the side. So, even if this car were a genuine Fast & Furious movie prop, it certainly no longer looks like it would have back in its cinematic heyday.

If all you want is a fun conversation piece to fool very casual observers with, this "George Barris-built" RX-7 might just do the trick. But if your measure of a movie car's authenticity lies in whether or not a car has actually been in a movie or not, this replica of Dom's RX-7 is about as authentic as the one you drafted up in Forza.

