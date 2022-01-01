The Rock Says There’s ‘No Chance’ He’ll Return to Fast & Furious

With 15.6 million followers on Twitter, millions of dollars in the bank, and a recent Netflix hit with “Red Notice” co-starring A-listers Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is riding high right now. When he's not giving away his personal vehicles to fans, he's staying busy busy busy. According to a recent interview with CNN, his future run will not include a reprisal of his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise. Further to that, Johnson responded to an Instagram post from co-star Vin Diesel urging for his return. Johnson didn't pull any verbal punches.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," Johnson told CNN. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem." He continued with even stronger words. "Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."

