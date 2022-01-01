The Rock Says There’s ‘No Chance’ He’ll Return to Fast & Furious
The megastar also called out Vin Diesel’s “manipulation” in a new interview.
With 15.6 million followers on Twitter, millions of dollars in the bank, and a recent Netflix hit with “Red Notice” co-starring A-listers Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is riding high right now. When he's not giving away his personal vehicles to fans, he's staying busy busy busy.
According to a recent interview with CNN, his future run will not include a reprisal of his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise. Further to that, Johnson responded to an Instagram post from co-star Vin Diesel urging for his return. Johnson didn't pull any verbal punches.
"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," Johnson told CNN. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."
He continued with even stronger words.
"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."
Back in his WWE days, Johnson's feud with fellow entertainer/wrestler Steve Austin provided fodder for gossip sites and water-cooler conversations for years. These days, Johnson has switched out his beef with Austin for an ongoing spat with Diesel, and it has people talking again. It’s entirely possible these big-personality, big-bodied dues have legitimate dislike for each other, but knowing Johnson’s past it could be a public relations play to keep him in the news.
It seems to be working.
Slated for April of 2023, we’ll all have to wait and see what happens in Fast & Furious 10 and whether The Rock will make a cameo.
Got a tip? Comment below or send a message to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.
