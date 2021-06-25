All But One of The Fast and the Furious Films Ranked

Let’s talk about every enthusiast’s favorite film franchise: Redline. Ha! Even Eddie Griffin wouldn’t want to talk about that turkey. No, let’s talk about The Fast and the Furious. It’s been 20 years since we were first introduced to Dom, Letty, Brian, Mia, and the rest of the crew. Twenty years of high-flying adventures, street-racing, the horribly named “Race Wars,” and overnighting parts from Japan. In that time, we’ve been gifted a host of globe-trekking movies that have seen mi familia pull off bank heists, battle covert ops assassins, fight hackers, throw cars out of planes, race along a 27-mile runway, drink gallons upon gallons of Corona, and eat a couple tuna sandwiches — no crust — along the way. Now, facing the imminent release of F9, which is weirdly the tenth movie in the franchise and also the seventh in the franchise’s in-world timeline, I figured it’s time to rank each one in the correct order.

