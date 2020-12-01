World's Largest 'Fast and Furious'-Themed Car Collection Has 24 Replica Cars and More on the Way

"My dream was the green Eclipse, so I built one three years ago, and that's it," Acosta explained to Roads Untraveled. "Everything started from there."

Acosta found the world of Fast and Furious replica builders through Craig Lieberman, the technical advisor and car-wrangler behind the series' iconic early films. Other owners maybe had three or five replica cars, but Acosta's wanted more than that.

"I didn't want to have the largest Fast and Furious car collection in the in the world on purpose, right?" Acosta told Roads Untraveled. "But then I started getting excited."

Acosta even started bringing over cars from Japan to flip to fund buying and modifying even more replicas. Sometimes the body kits alone cost more than the cars themselves, and occasionally he runs into what he calls the "Fast and Furious tax" for movie-related wants. Currently he plans to increase his collection's size to 35, with seven to eight cars already in the plans.

"I don't know if I'm going to stop or not," Acosta admitted to Roads Untraveled. "I don't know. I don't know."

While he fell in love with the series as soon as he saw its first race, he's also fine with the series' current direction. Acosta believes that sending Fast and Furious on bigger exploits and even to space will only draw more people into the car community. It's all about family at the end of the day, right?

