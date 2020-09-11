Fast and Furious 9 Is Really Going to Space

“Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that," said the actress. The film was originally supposed to release May 22 of this year but was delayed until April 2021 because of...well, you know.

That said, whatever extraterrestrial adventure the franchise has in store will not include Letty. It will, however, incorporate what sounds like the series' first female writer who has apparently given the flick's female characters a little more depth this time around. "I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to [director] Justin Lin. We were able to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that that shows through in the final product."

In addition to more nuanced female characters, the ninth F&F movie, officially titled F9, will see Dom and the rest of the Family square off against Dom's long-lost brother played by the incomparable John Cena. It'll also involve a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero which, as it turns out, may or may not end up fulfilling duties usually reserved for actual NASA-grade rockets. Oh, and Han is back. I can't wait.

Fast and Furious 9 will be out April 2, 2021.