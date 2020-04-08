The Lost and the Furious: Films that Tried (and Failed) to Ride the Fast & Furious Wave

Over the past 20 years, the Fast and Furious industrial complex has found itself among the likes of Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Bond, and Jurassic Park as one of the most lucrative and popular movie franchises of all time. At nine films and counting, the worldwide box office tally is nearly six billion dollars. Six billion.

That’s quite the leap for a franchise that started in 2001 with a story about an undercover cop infiltrating a street racing crew to solve a string of truck hijackings. The cars were also true stars back then—no ride in the succeeding eight films made the same cultural impact as Brian's Supra and Dom's Charger. But even as the plots got wackier with the family taking on drug lords, international heists, and Bond-style supervillians, the movies have always delivered the high-velocity automotive action fans crave.

Naturally, its incredible financial success has spawned a number cheap rip-offs from other studios trying to cash in on its popularity. (Let's set aside the, shall we say, strong echoes of Point Break in the first F&F film for now, which was also based on a Vibe magazine article.) But what's interesting here is that the franchise's longevity means all those hangers-on have had to adapt their approach to its evolution over the last 20 years. Some are painfully earnest attempts at early-Aughts street cred. Others, crummy action flicks with nothing to back up the automotive set pieces. All are entirely forgettable.

So regardless of the approach, it seems "The Fast and Furious, but with X" remains a losing formula. The inherent laziness of that idea is why none of these knock-offs could ever hope to reach the same heights it has. But bless their hearts for trying.

Biker Boyz (2003)