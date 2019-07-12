In Japan, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Is Called Wild Speed: Super Combo

Judging from the trailers, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw looks like it'll out-ridiculous the already ridiculous F&F movies that came before it, something that isn't totally apparent from the film's frankly unimaginative title. Unless you live in Japan, that is, where gearheads will flock to theaters on August 2 to watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham star in Wild Speed: Super Combo.

You see, Japan has a very literal approach to translating imported movie titles, and this latest Fast & Furious spinoff is no exception. The excellent name was flagged Screenrant and confirmed by the official Wild Speed Japanese website. Yes, despite how it sounds, that is the actual title that'll show up on ticket stubs and not a promotional KFC menu item.