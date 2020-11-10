The Original Fast & Furious Was This 1924 Silent Film, Which You Can Watch In Its Entirety Here

Fun fact: many, many, many years before Fast & Furious became the multi-billion dollar, space-exploring tentpole Hollywood franchise it is today, it was the name of a 1924 silent film. And despite a predictably distinct lack of neon underglow, globe-trotting action, or bald, brooding male leads, the dialogue-less O.G. flick is pretty much what you'd expect a Fast & Furious movie to be like if it were made in the '20s.

It all centers around a protagonist who works in a general store, for starters, while its synopsis on IMDb reads, "The day's takings from a shop are stolen and an employee gives chase to catch the crooks." C'mon, there's no way Dom Toretto and his original gang have never found themselves in that exact situation. There's even an extended "action" sequence involving a car and an unstoppable train, something modern Fast fans will be mighty familiar with.