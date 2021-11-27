The Rock Gives His Custom Ford Raptor to Deserving Navy Veteran

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wanted "to do something BIG... something MASSIVE... something unforgettable" for one fan at a screening of Johnson's new movie Red Notice. The fan, Oscar Rodriguez, was hand-picked by Johnson himself because of the kind things Rodriguez does in his community for the big payoff: he drove away in The Rock's own custom Ford F-150 Raptor. In an emotional and touching video, Johnson calls Rodriguez up to the stage at the screening and highlights all of the good things the Navy veteran does for others. Then he brings Rodriguez outside, where he opens the door of his truck and hands the fan a hand-written note that read "thank you for your service, brother. Enjoy your new truck."

Screencap Fox11 Ontario

"My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan that I drive in the movie Red Notice," Johnson posted to Instagram. "So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes. I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby. I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me.



Takes care of his 75 year old mom.

Personal trainer.

Leader at his church.

Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence.

Proud & humble Navy veteran.

Kind human being."