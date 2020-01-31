Watch the Explosive First Trailer for F9: The Fast Saga
The tenth film in the Fast and the Furious universe drops with explosions, Dodges, John Cena as Dom's brother, and Han is BACK.
I don’t think anyone would’ve guessed that when The Fast and the Furious first came out, the movie about thieves and cars and family would have spawned a cinematic universe that rivaled Marvel’s. But here we are, nearly 20 years later, with the debut of the tenth film’s trailer that’s filled with fast cars, Vin Diesel brooding, and most of all, family.
Though we got a teaser trailer late last week, with it surrounding Dominic Toretto’s relationship with Letty and his son Brian and an oncoming storm, we got just a hint at the turmoil the crew would face in their latest outing. Now, we have much more and there are a bunch of hot Dodges ready to burn rubber.
Check it out below.
One fresh face in the big-screen action blockbuster is WWE’s John Cena, who will play the villain of the movie and Dom's younger brother, Jakob. The brothers Toretto seem to have a contentious relationship to say the least with the two brooding at one another and then fully facing off. The trailer gives us explosions and more explosions under the narration of Dominic, Rome, and Letty who's telling the tale of his baby-bro and how his past has led him astray from "The Family."
We also get a glimpse of Charlize Theron's Cipher, who's rocking a far more corporate hairdo than the dreds she had in the prior film. There's also a Pontiac Fiero with a rocket strapped to the back of it for good measure and the bad guys have a magnet plane, whatever that means. We'll leave the speculation up to The Warzone.
And while a staple of the franchise has become Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs character, it doesn't look like he'll be in it. Johnson has said in the past that his character would be headlining the expansion movies, which may or may not concern the cast we’ve all come to know and love. Though this seems like a pretty definitive answer.
F9: The Fast Saga will hit theaters on May 22, though tickets are already flying off the shelves. So if you want to see Dom, Letty, Mia, Rome, and Tej on the big-screen or IMAX, you might want to hit the NOS and buy your tickets now.
