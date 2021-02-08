New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Is All About Family—and Giant Car-Grabbing Magnets

What else? How about flipping police cars and military G-Wagens while also destroying armored trucks? There's a tasty classic Chevy Nova, a fast Jeep Wrangler, and the big showdown between Toretto A's Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and Toretto B's Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R ending up in flight mode. And don't overlook the rocket-enhanced Pontiac Fiero of your geek dreams.
Personally, not only am I looking forward to seeing Han come back from the dead to use beefy electromagnets against evil, but I also want to know how well Mrs. Toretto played by Michelle Rodriquez can re-create the Endor Forest scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi using a motorcycle in the jungle.
Keep in mind that according to Vin Diesel, only two more Fast movies (and several spinoffs) are to follow F9, so old BRZ or not, this movie is the beginning of the end. It also stars Cardi B, in case you forgot.