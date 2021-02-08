New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Is All About Family—and Giant Car-Grabbing Magnets

The Fast Saga has flipping police cars, collapsing buildings, hugging Han, and more.

By Máté Petrány
The Fast Saga via YouTube
Máté Petrány View Máté Petrány's Articles

If you've ever wondered what Dame Helen Mirren would look like doing a J-turn in the Noble M600 supercar, you don't have to wait until the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise drops on May 28. As evidenced by the latest trailer for F9: The Fast Saga, not only are we getting Han back to help Dom fight his brother/nemesis played by John Cena, we'll also see plenty of gear changes and gas pedals being floored...as if there were any doubt.

Then there's the power of modern magnets that will not only help Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, in her stealth jet plane, but The Family™ to pull an outgoing Subaru BRZ through a whisky shop in London.

Youtube | The Fast Saga
Youtube | The Fast Saga
Youtube | The Fast Saga
Youtube | The Fast Saga
Youtube | The Fast Saga

What else? How about flipping police cars and military G-Wagens while also destroying armored trucks? There's a tasty classic Chevy Nova, a fast Jeep Wrangler, and the big showdown between Toretto A's Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and Toretto B's Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R ending up in flight mode. And don't overlook the rocket-enhanced Pontiac Fiero of your geek dreams.

Personally, not only am I looking forward to seeing Han come back from the dead to use beefy electromagnets against evil, but I also want to know how well Mrs. Toretto played by Michelle Rodriquez can re-create the Endor Forest scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi using a motorcycle in the jungle.

Keep in mind that according to Vin Diesel, only two more Fast movies (and several spinoffs) are to follow F9, so old BRZ or not, this movie is the beginning of the end. It also stars Cardi B, in case you forgot.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ