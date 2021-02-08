New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Is All About Family—and Giant Car-Grabbing Magnets

If you've ever wondered what Dame Helen Mirren would look like doing a J-turn in the Noble M600 supercar, you don't have to wait until the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise drops on May 28. As evidenced by the latest trailer for F9: The Fast Saga, not only are we getting Han back to help Dom fight his brother/nemesis played by John Cena, we'll also see plenty of gear changes and gas pedals being floored...as if there were any doubt.

Then there's the power of modern magnets that will not only help Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, in her stealth jet plane, but The Family™ to pull an outgoing Subaru BRZ through a whisky shop in London.