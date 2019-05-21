Mercedes-Benz Driver Plows Into Pedestrians While Fumbling for Water Bottle in Back Seat

The 45-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Guangzhou, China has been detained by police following an accident that left at least 13 people wounded, two of which are in critical condition, including a senior government press official.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:00 AM local time on Tuesday with video surfaced online shortly thereafter. Footage shows a white Mercedes-Benz C 200L waiting at a stoplight then suddenly accelerating into a crosswalk filled with pedestrians. The Mercedes continues to speed forward into the intersection, eventually coming to a stop after it rear-ends another vehicle.