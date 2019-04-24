California Driver Intentionally Crashes Into and Injures 8 Pedestrians, FBI Now Involved: Report
"We have preliminary evidence from witnesses that he was accelerating, doesn't look like he tried to brake at all," said Sunnyvale DPS.
Eight people were injured and sent to the hospital Tuesday night in Sunnyvale, California after a driver crashed into them. While the incident is currently under investigation, police believe it was a deliberate act, reports NBC Bay Area.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. local time at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road, an area filled with restaurants, retail stores, and other places of business. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Captain Jim Choi said the yet-to-be-named man behind the wheel is currently in custody and due to "initial statements made at the scene," officials are investigating the incident as intentional.
"We have preliminary evidence from witnesses that he was accelerating, doesn't look like he tried to brake at all," said Choi.
The car reportedly plowed through the victims' belongings and bicycles before crashing into a tree. The conditions of the victims remain unknown at this time. However, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety plans on holding a press conference this afternoon and we'll be sure to update this story accordingly.
As a result of the crash, westbound lanes of El Camino Real were shut down for several hours while Sunnyvale Avenue was closed between El Camino Real and Old San Francisco until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The FBI has apparently gotten involved in assisting Sunnyvale police with the investigation.
"Should it be determined that a federal crime was committed, we will become more involved," the bureau said in a statement.
