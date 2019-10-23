Music Star Cardi B Joins Cast of Upcoming Fast & Furious 9 Movie

Vin Diesel shared an Instagram video with Cardi B to announce the conclusion of filming in the U.K.

By Chris Chin
Cardi B Press Photo
Atlantic Records

It seems like the cast of Fast & Furious 9 is gaining another member, as Entertainment Weekly reports that Cardi B will be joining the crew for the next film installment. The news broke after actor Vin Diesel shared a short video clip on his Instagram account showing him with Cardi B on the set, noting that the crew just wrapped up filming in the U.K.

Details about Cardi B’s role haven't been revealed, but according to Deadline, Universal Studios confirmed that she’ll play a cameo appearance. It’s not known whether she’ll be a friend or foe of the protagonists, but it’s her next big gig as an actress after debuting in the Hollywood blockbuster Hustlers. In the same report, she’ll reportedly be joining Latin music artist Ozuna, who’s another pop music star making an appearance in the popular film franchise.

“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel said. “I’m tired, but I can’t wait, I ain’t gunna front, this gunna be the best one,” Cardi B said in the clip.

Fast & Furious 9 is the next film in the franchise following the launch and side story Hobbs & Shaw. Justin Lin returns as his role as the movie’s director. The last Fast and Furious movie Lin directed was  Fast & Furious 6 back in 2016, as well as the previous two movies, Fast Five in 2011, and Fast & Furious in 2009.

The new Fast & Furious 9 movie rounds up many of the franchises previous stars, summoning the return of Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. New to the franchise however will be Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, and John Cena.

The film is scheduled to premiere May 22, 2020.

MORE TO READ