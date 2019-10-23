Music Star Cardi B Joins Cast of Upcoming Fast & Furious 9 Movie
Vin Diesel shared an Instagram video with Cardi B to announce the conclusion of filming in the U.K.
It seems like the cast of Fast & Furious 9 is gaining another member, as Entertainment Weekly reports that Cardi B will be joining the crew for the next film installment. The news broke after actor Vin Diesel shared a short video clip on his Instagram account showing him with Cardi B on the set, noting that the crew just wrapped up filming in the U.K.
Details about Cardi B’s role haven't been revealed, but according to Deadline, Universal Studios confirmed that she’ll play a cameo appearance. It’s not known whether she’ll be a friend or foe of the protagonists, but it’s her next big gig as an actress after debuting in the Hollywood blockbuster Hustlers. In the same report, she’ll reportedly be joining Latin music artist Ozuna, who’s another pop music star making an appearance in the popular film franchise.
“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel said. “I’m tired, but I can’t wait, I ain’t gunna front, this gunna be the best one,” Cardi B said in the clip.
Fast & Furious 9 is the next film in the franchise following the launch and side story Hobbs & Shaw. Justin Lin returns as his role as the movie’s director. The last Fast and Furious movie Lin directed was Fast & Furious 6 back in 2016, as well as the previous two movies, Fast Five in 2011, and Fast & Furious in 2009.
The new Fast & Furious 9 movie rounds up many of the franchises previous stars, summoning the return of Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. New to the franchise however will be Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, and John Cena.
The film is scheduled to premiere May 22, 2020.
- RELATEDThis Is Not a Drill: John Cena Will Be in Fast & Furious 9Some say he's been in all of the movies all along...READ NOW
- RELATEDVin Diesel Is Putting Together a Female Fast & Furious SpinoffFast & Furious 9, meanwhile, will start shooting in London next month.READ NOW
- RELATEDYour Time to Watch The Fast and The Furious Films on Netflix Is Coming to an EndAfter a year on the streaming service, the first three movies in the series will be removed to make way for new titles.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow Hollywood Chose and Built the Cars for The Fast and the FuriousThe movie's producers made an iconic street racing film with less than $2 million worth of cars—no easy task, as one explains here.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Website Lists the Real Specs and Build Sheets For The Fast and the Furious Movie CarsEver wondered how much power Brian's Mitsubishi Eclipse and Toyota Supra actually made? Look no further.READ NOW