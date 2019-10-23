Music Star Cardi B Joins Cast of Upcoming Fast & Furious 9 Movie

It seems like the cast of Fast & Furious 9 is gaining another member, as Entertainment Weekly reports that Cardi B will be joining the crew for the next film installment. The news broke after actor Vin Diesel shared a short video clip on his Instagram account showing him with Cardi B on the set, noting that the crew just wrapped up filming in the U.K.

Details about Cardi B’s role haven't been revealed, but according to Deadline, Universal Studios confirmed that she’ll play a cameo appearance. It’s not known whether she’ll be a friend or foe of the protagonists, but it’s her next big gig as an actress after debuting in the Hollywood blockbuster Hustlers. In the same report, she’ll reportedly be joining Latin music artist Ozuna, who’s another pop music star making an appearance in the popular film franchise.

“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel said. “I’m tired, but I can’t wait, I ain’t gunna front, this gunna be the best one,” Cardi B said in the clip.