This Is Not a Drill: John Cena Will Be in Fast & Furious 9

With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a likely no-show for next year's Fast & Furious 9, it looks like the series is trading in one wrestler for another. Taking to Instagram late last week, Vin Diesel revealed a brand new member of the Fast cast... and his name is John freakin' Cena. Doo-do-do-doooo. Doo-do-do-dooooooooo.

Yes, the WWE-star-turned-actor and GIF god will the be the latest big name action man in a franchise already chock full of big name action men. Whether Cena will join Toretto's crew as an ally or go up against them as a brooding villain remains to be seen but considering Diesel sentimentally credits his late co-star Paul Walker for "sending" Cena to him, we're gonna go ahead and lean towards the former.

I mean, even if Cena's character is introduced as an antagonist, there's a decent chance he'll end up a card-carrying family member at one point or another given this franchise's history. #JusticeForHan