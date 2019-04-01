April Fools Day When We Remember John Cena Drove a Ford Mustang Through Glass in Detroit

John, you bombastic, magnificent bastard.

And it's not just us that recognizes this moment's significance. WWE themselves have listed it as the single greatest entrance in Wrestlemania history. It was also, at the time, the most expensive one anyone's ever done at $100,000.

Since that night, The Champ's relationship with Ford has been turbulent, to say the least. In late 2017, Ford sued the wrestler-cum-rapper-turned-actor after he resold his 2017 GT, breaking a written agreement that had owners of the supercar promise to not sell the car for the first two years. In June of last year, Cena settled the lawsuit with Ford for an undisclosed amount, an amount that the automaker donated to charity. According to the Robb Report, the supercar has since had two more owners and is currently looking for its fifth at a Houston exotic car dealer.