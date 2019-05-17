Introducing Merge Now, The Drive's New Mobility Technology Podcast

Here at The Drive, we are determined to compliment our leading coverage of cars and automotive enthusiasm with equally compelling coverage of the mobility technologies that will change how we get around in the future. Cars may not be going away tomorrow, but we are undoubtedly on the cusp of profound long-term changes in the business and technology of transportation and we are determined to help you follow and understand this far-reaching and complex transition.

The next step in our build-out of this coverage is a new podcast called Merge Now, a weekly series of conversations with the people who are helping to shape the mobility technologies of tomorrow. You can subscribe to the show via iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and other podcast platforms or you can listen in right here at The Drive's website. You can check out a brief introduction to the show, what the name means and what it will try to accomplish below.