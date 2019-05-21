Update: Texas Jeep Party Has Locals Rallying to Ban Event After Dozens of Arrests, Injuries
One of the hospitalized attendees suffered severe trauma when his head was run over by a moving truck.
As the carnage from last weekend’s Go Topless Jeep event in Crystal Beach, Texas comes into focus, several people are facing charges, a few are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and thousands of people are calling for officials to stop future events like it from happening.
The plot thickens. As we start to get a full picture of the aftermath from last weekend’s beach-goer shenanigans, the event looks even crazier than it did at first take. More than 100 people were arrested, and in true internet fashion, the Galveston County Sherriff’s Office has released a full list of their names, charges, and mugshots. Among the more interesting infractions, we see possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, minor consuming alcohol, and interference with law enforcement duties.
We’ve also started to hear about the injuries sustained by partygoers, some of which are downright heartbreaking, despite the stupidity involved in their occurrence. One story is that of Tanner Francis, a 21-year-old father that attended the event on Saturday. Francis fell out of a truck while riding on the beach, the vehicle then driving over his head. He suffered multiple skull fractures and is currently in a local hospital’s intensive care unit. Though he’s alive and able to write messages to loved ones, his predicament is far from over. Tanner was just one of six people hospitalized, and at least one more of those people is listed in critical condition according to a family member.
As locals and law enforcement start to see the full aftermath of the Jeep event, it’s not surprising that many people are calling for officials to put a stop to the bash. More than 11,000 people have signed a petition hoping to end the event. The backlash goes both ways, though the matter is complicated by the fact that there were several groups under different names attending the event. Some stood up for their rights to hold and attend the event, giving their stories in Facebook posts and group pages.
