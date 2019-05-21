Update: Texas Jeep Party Has Locals Rallying to Ban Event After Dozens of Arrests, Injuries

As the carnage from last weekend’s Go Topless Jeep event in Crystal Beach, Texas comes into focus, several people are facing charges, a few are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and thousands of people are calling for officials to stop future events like it from happening.

The plot thickens. As we start to get a full picture of the aftermath from last weekend’s beach-goer shenanigans, the event looks even crazier than it did at first take. More than 100 people were arrested, and in true internet fashion, the Galveston County Sherriff’s Office has released a full list of their names, charges, and mugshots. Among the more interesting infractions, we see possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, minor consuming alcohol, and interference with law enforcement duties.