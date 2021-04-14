The Second Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Dropped Today and I've Got Questions

It's also possible that we'll finally see how the writers wrap up the Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) storyline. The issue was sort of brushed aside in The Fate of the Furious as he was only briefly mentioned, but do we see a shot of Dom looking at a photo of Brian and his son in this new trailer. Also, Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) seems like she'll play a much bigger role in this movie, too, so the issue of her partner and the father of her two children has to get brought up. It would just be bad writing if it didn't.

Of course, the big plot point of F9 is that Dom has a brother. A surprise brother! Separated at birth? Adopted? Estranged? I'm very interested to see how this one shakes out, as Lettie (Michelle Rodriguez) seemed to know about him when others didn't. Is he also related to Mia? Will he change sides and join the Fast family? (God, I hope so.)

There also seems to be a lot of magnetism at play. First, we saw the magnet plane, and this trailer shows some magnet cars and a magnet Charger. Science! Polarity! Yeah!